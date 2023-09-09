After batting .257 with a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .236.

Waters has picked up a hit in 45 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 10.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has had an RBI in 21 games this season (27.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .280 AVG .190 .362 OBP .246 .462 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 17 RBI 12 36/13 K/BB 55/10 5 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings