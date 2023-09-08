Bobby Witt Jr. is among the players with prop bets available when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals meet at Rogers Centre on Friday (first pitch at 7:07 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 153 hits with 25 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He has a .273/.312/.496 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) for his 28th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 27 chances this season.

In 27 starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 19th, 1.260 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Sep. 2 4.2 6 6 2 6 4 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 6.0 6 4 4 8 2 at Orioles Aug. 22 4.2 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Yusei Kikuchi's player props with BetMGM.

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 54 walks and 59 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a .258/.331/.401 slash line on the season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 at Athletics Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.