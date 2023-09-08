In the series opener on Friday, September 8, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (77-63) match up with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-97). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The favored Blue Jays have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +195. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Collin Snider - KC (0-0, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and Blue Jays game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+195) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $29.50 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 96 times this season and won 52, or 54.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 7-3 (70%).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 120 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (30.8%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+325) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.