On Friday, MJ Melendez (hitting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 49 walks while batting .238.

Melendez has recorded a hit in 85 of 131 games this season (64.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (9.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 23.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (36.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.9%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 61 .240 AVG .236 .318 OBP .302 .386 SLG .418 21 XBH 25 8 HR 6 28 RBI 20 73/30 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

