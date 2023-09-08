Maikel Garcia vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on September 8 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 19 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .283.
- In 70.2% of his 104 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (3.8%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (39 of 104), with more than one RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (41 of 104), with two or more runs eight times (7.7%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.317
|AVG
|.245
|.352
|OBP
|.300
|.434
|SLG
|.326
|18
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|17
|41/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|10
|SB
|10
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (9-5) to the mound for his 28th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.63), 35th in WHIP (1.260), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
