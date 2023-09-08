The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) meet at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Kansas has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (22nd-best with 521 yards per game) and total defense (22nd-best with 217 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Illinois is compiling 30 points per game (68th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FBS on defense (28 points given up per game).

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Kansas Illinois 521 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (82nd) 217 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (89th) 245 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163 (58th) 276 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (77th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has been a dual threat for Kansas so far this season. He has 276 passing yards, completing 78.6% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 41 yards (41 ypg) on five carries.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 94 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on three catches for 25 yards (25 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Lawrence Arnold's 77 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has collected four catches.

Quentin Skinner has caught four passes for 77 yards (77 yards per game) this year.

Luke Grimm has hauled in four catches for 33 yards, an average of 33 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 211 yards (211 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 69.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 69 yards (69 ypg) on nine carries.

Reggie Love III has racked up 58 yards (on 12 carries).

Pat Bryant's 64 receiving yards (64 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six catches on seven targets with two touchdowns.

Casey Washington has recorded 54 receiving yards (54 yards per game) on four receptions.

Isaiah Williams' nine targets have resulted in five grabs for 51 yards.

