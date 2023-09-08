Edward Olivares -- batting .345 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on September 8 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .258 with 19 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Olivares enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.

Olivares has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.8% of his games this season, Olivares has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 games this season (34.5%), including eight multi-run games (9.2%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .268 AVG .247 .311 OBP .308 .477 SLG .404 16 XBH 16 7 HR 2 17 RBI 8 29/6 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 7

