Dairon Blanco is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 3 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and nine walks while hitting .238.

This season, Blanco has totaled at least one hit in 20 of 36 games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (30.6%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In seven games this year (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .261 AVG .218 .320 OBP .306 .413 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 9 RBI 7 14/4 K/BB 13/5 7 SB 6

