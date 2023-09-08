Bobby Witt Jr. -- .186 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on September 8 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 153 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .496. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 20th in slugging.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 67.2% of his 137 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 27 games this season (19.7%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 51 games this year (37.2%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 68 .289 AVG .255 .321 OBP .303 .544 SLG .445 34 XBH 27 17 HR 11 55 RBI 30 50/14 K/BB 60/16 14 SB 25

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings