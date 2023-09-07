Justin Watson 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After amassing 43.5 fantasy points last season (102nd among WRs), Justin Watson has an ADP of 631st overall (176th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.
Justin Watson Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|43.50
|25.96
|-
|Overall Rank
|261
|362
|631
|Position Rank
|103
|134
|176
Justin Watson 2022 Stats
- On 34 targets, Watson piled up 315 receiving yards on 15 catches with two TDs last year, averaging 18.5 yards per game.
- Watson picked up 11.0 fantasy points -- two catches, 50 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last year.
Justin Watson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|11.0
|2
|2
|50
|1
|Week 3
|@Colts
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|6.4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Week 9
|Titans
|3.7
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|6.7
|4
|3
|67
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|2.6
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|1.5
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|2.7
|2
|1
|27
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|6.7
|2
|1
|67
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|1.8
|2
|2
|18
|0
