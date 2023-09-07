Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
In the Week 1 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, will Isiah Pacheco hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- Pacheco took 170 carries for 830 yards rushing a season ago (48.8 per game) while scoreing five TDs.
- He ran for a touchdown in five games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.
Isiah Pacheco Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|12
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|11
|63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|2
|9
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|5
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|16
|82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|15
|107
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|22
|69
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|14
|66
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|13
|70
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|15
|86
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|14
|58
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|9
|31
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|8
|64
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|12
|95
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|10
|26
|0
|5
|59
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|15
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
