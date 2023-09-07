The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions are set to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Will Isiah Pacheco get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Pacheco churned out 830 yards rushing (48.8 per game) and scored five TDs in the running game.

He ran for a touchdown in five games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 12 62 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 11 63 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Bills 2 9 0 2 9 0 Week 7 @49ers 8 43 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 5 5 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Jaguars 16 82 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 15 107 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Rams 22 69 1 1 17 0 Week 13 @Bengals 14 66 1 2 16 0 Week 14 @Broncos 13 70 0 3 23 0 Week 15 @Texans 15 86 0 1 11 0 Week 16 Seahawks 14 58 0 1 32 0 Week 17 Broncos 9 31 1 2 18 0 Week 18 @Raiders 8 64 1 0 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 12 95 0 1 6 0 Championship Game Bengals 10 26 0 5 59 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 15 76 1 0 0 0

