After amassing 5.2 fantasy points last season (66th among QBs), Blaine Gabbert has an ADP of 387th overall (51st at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Gabbert on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Blaine Gabbert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.16 16.23 - Overall Rank 455 446 387 Position Rank 66 53 51

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Blaine Gabbert 2022 Stats

Gabbert's numbers last season included 29 yards passing (1.7 per game), completing 6 of 8 throws (75%), with one TD and zero INTs.

Gabbert picked up 5.2 fantasy points -- 6-of-8 (75%), 29 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Gabbert finished with 5.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 6-of-8 (75%), 29 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Rep Gabbert and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blaine Gabbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 18 @Falcons 5.2 6-for-8 29 1 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.