Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (44-96) versus the Chicago White Sox (53-86) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 6.
The probable starters are Jordan Lyles (4-15) for the Royals and Touki Toussaint (2-7) for the White Sox.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.
- The Royals have been favorites in 17 games this season and won five (29.4%) of those contests.
- Kansas City has a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Royals.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 570 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 1
|Red Sox
|W 13-2
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|September 2
|Red Sox
|L 9-5
|Alec Marsh vs Tanner Houck
|September 3
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Taylor Clarke vs Chris Sale
|September 4
|White Sox
|W 12-1
|Cole Ragans vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 5
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 6
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 8
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brady Singer vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 9
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kevin Gausman
|September 10
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Cole Ragans vs José Berríos
|September 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Dylan Cease
|September 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
