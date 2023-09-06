Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (44-96) versus the Chicago White Sox (53-86) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 6.

The probable starters are Jordan Lyles (4-15) for the Royals and Touki Toussaint (2-7) for the White Sox.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.

The Royals have been favorites in 17 games this season and won five (29.4%) of those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Royals.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 570 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).

Royals Schedule