How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox hit the field against Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 139 total home runs.
- Kansas City is 22nd in baseball, slugging .397.
- The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the No. 25 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (570 total runs).
- The Royals rank 28th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.
- Kansas City has a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.405).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-15) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Lyles enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lyles enters this matchup with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|James Paxton
|9/2/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-5
|Home
|Alec Marsh
|Tanner Houck
|9/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Taylor Clarke
|Chris Sale
|9/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-1
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/5/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-6
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
|9/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kevin Gausman
|9/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|José Berríos
|9/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Dylan Cease
|9/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Touki Toussaint
