The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .230 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 111 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .243 AVG .218 .301 OBP .244 .379 SLG .368 16 XBH 14 4 HR 7 23 RBI 23 37/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings