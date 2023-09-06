Kyle Isbel vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Isbel is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 1 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 56.0% of his 75 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Isbel has driven in a run in 22 games this season (29.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (36.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.240
|AVG
|.233
|.262
|OBP
|.270
|.355
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|14
|19/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (2-7) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.