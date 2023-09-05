Nelson Velazquez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has five doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks while hitting .240.
- Velazquez has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (34.5%, and 9.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 41.4% of his games this season, Velazquez has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (20.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.353
|AVG
|.097
|.450
|OBP
|.125
|.824
|SLG
|.290
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (190 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (6-7 with a 4.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 29th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.98), 48th in WHIP (1.470), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.