Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (42-96) versus the Chicago White Sox (53-84) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Cole Ragans (5-4) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (1-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Royals have won three, or 20%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Kansas City has played as favorites of -155 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- Kansas City has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 551 (four per game).
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Cole Ragans vs Colin Selby
|August 30
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Angel Zerpa vs Andre Jackson
|September 1
|Red Sox
|W 13-2
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|September 2
|Red Sox
|L 9-5
|Alec Marsh vs Tanner Houck
|September 3
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Taylor Clarke vs Chris Sale
|September 4
|White Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 5
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Dylan Cease
|September 6
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Touki Toussaint
|September 8
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brady Singer vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 9
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kevin Gausman
|September 10
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Cole Ragans vs José Berríos
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.