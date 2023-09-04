Monday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (42-96) versus the Chicago White Sox (53-84) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Cole Ragans (5-4) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (1-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Royals have won three, or 20%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

Kansas City has played as favorites of -155 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Kansas City has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 551 (four per game).

The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule