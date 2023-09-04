Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (42-96) will host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-84) at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, September 4, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Jesse Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.97 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won three, or 20%, of those games.

The Royals have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals went 1-2 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (33%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 11-25 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Drew Waters 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Michael Massey 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (-111)

