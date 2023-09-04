Eloy Jimenez and Kyle Isbel take the field when the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals meet on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are fourth-worst in MLB play with 133 home runs.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in baseball with a .393 slugging percentage.

The Royals have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (551 total, four per game).

The Royals' .299 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The Royals' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).

The Royals average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans (5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Ragans is aiming to claim his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Ragans is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Taylor Clarke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman 9/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Cole Ragans José Berríos

