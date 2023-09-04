Matt Beaty vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Beaty -- with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty has four doubles and six walks while hitting .246.
- Beaty has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (11.1%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.238
|AVG
|.258
|.385
|OBP
|.378
|.238
|SLG
|.387
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/5
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
