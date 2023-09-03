The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Adam Duvall to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 133 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 395 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 548 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.413 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-13) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start two times in 23 starts this season.

Greinke has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox L 9-5 Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi 9/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zack Greinke Kevin Gausman

