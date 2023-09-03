Rafael Devers and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 37, or 31.1%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 7-17 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 68 of its 137 games with a total.

The Royals are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-44 18-51 19-35 23-59 31-71 11-23

