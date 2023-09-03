MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 28 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while batting .236.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 83 of 127 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in 12 games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has had an RBI in 30 games this year (23.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .236 AVG .236 .310 OBP .302 .376 SLG .418 20 XBH 25 7 HR 6 26 RBI 20 71/27 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

