Edward Olivares vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Edward Olivares is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-4.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in 49 of 83 games this year (59.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.3%).
- In 7.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.6%).
- He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.4%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.246
|AVG
|.247
|.289
|OBP
|.308
|.399
|SLG
|.404
|12
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|26/5
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
