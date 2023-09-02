Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Tanner Houck, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 132 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 389 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 543 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Alec Marsh (0-7) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Marsh will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi

