Nelson Velazquez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has four doubles, nine home runs and five walks while hitting .235.
- Velazquez has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits five times (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (34.6%), leaving the park in 9.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has an RBI in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 26 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
