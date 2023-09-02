The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has four doubles, nine home runs and five walks while hitting .235.

Velazquez has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including multiple hits five times (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (34.6%), leaving the park in 9.9% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has an RBI in 10 of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 26 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings