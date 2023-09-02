MJ Melendez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .231.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 8.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 29 games this season (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.226
|AVG
|.236
|.297
|OBP
|.302
|.351
|SLG
|.418
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|71/25
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
