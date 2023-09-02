The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .231.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 8.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven home a run in 29 games this season (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .226 AVG .236 .297 OBP .302 .351 SLG .418 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 71/25 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings