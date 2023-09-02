Michael Massey vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (57 of 107), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in nine games this season (8.4%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has an RBI in 29 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 107 games (25.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|56
|.228
|AVG
|.218
|.293
|OBP
|.244
|.340
|SLG
|.368
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|34/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Houck (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
