Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .223 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 53.3% of his games this year (57 of 107), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in nine games this season (8.4%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has an RBI in 29 of 107 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 107 games (25.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .228 AVG .218 .293 OBP .244 .340 SLG .368 12 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 34/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

