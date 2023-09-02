The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty is batting .250 with four doubles and six walks.

Beaty has picked up a hit in 42.3% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.5% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this year.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once six times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 .250 AVG .200 .318 OBP .200 .250 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings