The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and six RBI), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 69 of 99 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.4% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (39.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .314 AVG .245 .353 OBP .300 .422 SLG .326 15 XBH 9 1 HR 3 29 RBI 17 36/14 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

