Maikel Garcia vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and six RBI), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Read More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 69 of 99 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.4% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (39.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.314
|AVG
|.245
|.353
|OBP
|.300
|.422
|SLG
|.326
|15
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|36/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Houck (3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
