The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .228.

In 41 of 72 games this year (56.9%) Waters has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (11.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (6.9%).

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .270 AVG .190 .354 OBP .246 .478 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 15 RBI 12 33/11 K/BB 55/10 3 SB 7

