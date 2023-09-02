Drew Waters vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023
The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .228.
- In 41 of 72 games this year (56.9%) Waters has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (11.1%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (6.9%).
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.190
|.354
|OBP
|.246
|.478
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|33/11
|K/BB
|55/10
|3
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-8) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
