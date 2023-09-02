Dairon Blanco vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dairon Blanco (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .235 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 10 games this season (28.6%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 35 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.256
|AVG
|.218
|.304
|OBP
|.306
|.419
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|13/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Houck (3-8) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
