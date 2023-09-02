On Saturday, Dairon Blanco (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .235 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 10 games this season (28.6%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 35 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .256 AVG .218 .304 OBP .306 .419 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 13/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 6

