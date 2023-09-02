Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 151 hits and an OBP of .319, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 67.7% of his 133 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (27 of 133), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

In 46.6% of his games this season (62 of 133), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .302 AVG .255 .336 OBP .303 .571 SLG .445 33 XBH 27 17 HR 11 54 RBI 30 44/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

