Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 151 hits and an OBP of .319, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 67.7% of his 133 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (27 of 133), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 46.6% of his games this season (62 of 133), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.302
|AVG
|.255
|.336
|OBP
|.303
|.571
|SLG
|.445
|33
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|30
|44/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
