Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 128 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 530 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined 1.415 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (3-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start four times in 25 starts this season.

In 25 starts, Lyles has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint

