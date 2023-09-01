The Boston Red Sox versus Kansas City Royals game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Adam Duvall and Bobby Witt Jr..

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 54 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 12-42 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 135 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 10-8-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-43 18-51 19-35 22-58 31-70 10-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.