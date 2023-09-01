Friday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (69-65) versus the Kansas City Royals (41-94) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (7-4, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (3-15, 6.32 ERA).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 30.8%, of the 117 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 11 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (530 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

