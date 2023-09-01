Perrine Delacour leads the field at the 2023 Portland Classic through one round of play, with a score of -9. Play continues at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, watch the second round to see how the action plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 Portland Classic

Start Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Columbia Edgewater Country Club Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Par/Distance: Par 72/6,467 yards

Par 72/6,467 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Portland Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Perrine Delacour 1st -9 63 Gina Kim 2nd -8 64 Olivia Cowan 3rd -7 65 Linn Grant 3rd -7 65 Nelly Korda 3rd -7 65

Portland Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 10:15 AM ET Hole 1 Paula Creamer (+3/130th), Dewi Weber (-3/30th), Annie Park (+1/107th) 10:37 AM ET Hole 10 Pernilla Lindberg (-2/44th), Arpichaya Yubol (E/87th), Amanda Doherty (+2/122nd) 10:48 AM ET Hole 10 Jaravee Boonchant (+1/107th), Jenny Bae (E/87th), Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3/30th) 10:59 AM ET Hole 10 Alexis Thompson (E/87th), In-gee Chun (-1/70th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-3/30th) 11:10 AM ET Hole 10 Atthaya Thitikul (-2/44th), Andrea Lee (-6/6th), Lilia Vu (-1/70th) 11:21 AM ET Hole 10 Stacy Lewis (-2/44th), Hyo Joo Kim (-4/18th), Ayaka Furue (-4/18th) 11:32 AM ET Hole 10 Megan Khang (-6/6th), Nanna Madsen (-6/6th), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-2/44th) 11:43 AM ET Hole 10 Wichanee Meechai (-3/30th), Yan Liu (-2/44th), Jeong Eun Lee5 (-1/70th) 11:54 AM ET Hole 10 Dani Holmqvist (-1/70th), Caroline Inglis (-2/44th), Mina Harigae (-3/30th) 12:05 PM ET Hole 10 Jing Yan (+3/130th), Sophia Schubert (-2/44th), Brittany Altomare (-2/44th)

