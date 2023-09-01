MJ Melendez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .231.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 82 of 126 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (23%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (9.5%).
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (45 of 126), with two or more runs nine times (7.1%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.226
|AVG
|.236
|.297
|OBP
|.302
|.351
|SLG
|.418
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|71/25
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
