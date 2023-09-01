The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Missouri State Bears (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas owned the 21st-best offense last season in terms of points scored (35.6 points per game), but it ranked 10th-worst on defense (35.5 points allowed per game). Offensively, Missouri State ranked 70th in the FCS with 366.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 91st in total defense (410.7 yards allowed per contest).

Missouri State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Missouri State vs. Kansas Key Statistics (2022)

Missouri State Kansas 366.2 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (33rd) 410.7 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.5 (125th) 119.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (41st) 246.8 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.4 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 3 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Missouri State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jason Shelley averaged 240.3 pass yards per game and tossed 18 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 14.7 yards on the ground per game with four rushing touchdowns.

Jacardia Wright tallied 711 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in addition to 170 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

Kevon Latulas rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also averaged 17.5 receiving yards per game.

Tyrone Scott was targeted 4.2 times per game and racked up 674 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Raylen Sharpe averaged 27.9 receiving yards on 1.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Jahod Booker averaged 27.3 receiving yards per game on 1.9 targets per game a season ago.

Kansas Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jalon Daniels recorded 2,014 passing yards (154.9 per game), a 66.1% completion percentage (152-for-230), 18 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also added 419 rushing yards on 77 carries with seven rushing TDs (averaging 32.2 yards per game).

Last season, Devin Neal rushed for 1,090 yards on 180 carries (83.8 yards per game) and scored nine times.

In the previous season, Lawrence Arnold grabbed 44 passes (on 68 targets) for 716 yards (55.1 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Luke Grimm tacked on 623 yards on 52 grabs with six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times, and averaged 47.9 receiving yards per game.

Mason Fairchild hauled in 35 passes on 46 targets for 443 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 34.1 receiving yards per game.

