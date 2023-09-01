The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) host the FCS Missouri State Bears on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are heavily favored by 31.5 points in the game. The total has been set at 59.5 points for this game.

Kansas had the 33rd-ranked offense last season (437.9 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst with 468.5 yards allowed per game. Missouri State compiled 366.2 yards per game on offense last season (70th in the FCS), and it ranked 91st defensively with 410.7 yards allowed per game.

Missouri State vs. Kansas Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: ESPN+

Kansas vs Missouri State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -31.5 -115 -115 59.5 -115 -115 -10000 +2000

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Missouri State games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Last season, Missouri State was listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Missouri State did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

In addition to his 2,643 passing yards and 61.1% completion percentage last season, Jason Shelley tallied 18 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Shelley also generated offense with his legs, running for 162 yards (1.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.

As a runner, Jacardia Wright compiled 711 rushing yards with nine touchdowns.

Wright had 23 catches (2.1 per game) for 170 yards (15.5 per game) and one TD.

Tyrone Scott was an important piece of the passing attack last year, tallying 48 receptions for 674 yards and five touchdowns.

Kevon Latulas ran for 262 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in the ground game.

Latulas racked up 17 receptions on 18 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

On defense Tahj Chambers, who was on the field for 11 games, posted six tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Jalen Williams accumulated 4.0 sacks to go along with five tackles in 11 games.

Devin Goree played in 11 games and collected five tackles and four sacks.

Von Young was a big contributor on D last season, with one interception to go with four tackles and one sack.

