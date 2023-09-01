Kyle Isbel vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 55.4% of his 74 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 6.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (21 of 74), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.237
|AVG
|.233
|.260
|OBP
|.270
|.347
|SLG
|.403
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.47 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
