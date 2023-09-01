The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Missouri State Bears (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked eighth-worst in the FBS (468.5 yards allowed per game) last season, Kansas had more success offensively, ranking 33rd in the FBS by totaling 437.9 yards per game. Missouri State put up 27.4 points per game on offense last season (64th in the FCS), and it ranked 61st on the other side of the ball with 27.3 points allowed per game.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Kansas vs. Missouri State Key Statistics (2022)

Kansas Missouri State 437.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.2 (67th) 468.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.7 (82nd) 183.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.4 (103rd) 254.4 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.8 (37th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Kansas Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jalon Daniels had 2,014 passing yards (154.9 per game), a 66.1% completion percentage (152-for-230), 18 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also added 419 rushing yards on 77 carries with seven rushing TDs (averaging 32.2 yards per game).

Last year, Devin Neal rushed for 1,090 yards on 180 carries (83.8 yards per game) and scored nine times.

Lawrence Arnold hauled in 44 catches for 716 yards (55.1 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Luke Grimm tacked on 623 yards on 52 grabs with six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times, and averaged 47.9 receiving yards per game.

Mason Fairchild grabbed 35 passes on 46 targets for 443 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 34.1 receiving yards per game.

Missouri State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jason Shelley completed 61.1% of his passes and threw for 2,643 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Shelley also helped on the ground, collecting four touchdowns on 14.7 yards per game.

Jacardia Wright averaged 64.6 rushing yards per game and tallied nine rushing touchdowns. Wright complemented his performance on the ground with 2.1 receptions per game to average 15.5 receiving yards.

Last season Kevon Latulas rushed for 262 yards and hauled in passes for 192 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Tyrone Scott averaged 61.3 yards on 4.4 receptions per game and racked up five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Raylen Sharpe caught 16 passes last season on his way to 307 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jahod Booker averaged 27.3 receiving yards per game on 1.9 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.