On Friday, Dairon Blanco (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .237 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 19 of 34 games this season (55.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (20.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .262 AVG .218 .311 OBP .306 .429 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 12/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings