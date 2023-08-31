It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes six games that feature teams from the OVC. To ensure you don't miss any of the early-season action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Furman Paladins 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers at Lindenwood Lions 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) UT Martin Skyhawks at Georgia Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 SEC Network+ Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Kansas State Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

