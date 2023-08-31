For Thursday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Spencer Strider's Braves and Lance Lynn's Dodgers.

Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for August 31.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-8) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Matt Manning (5-4) when the teams play on Thursday.

NYY: Schmidt DET: Manning 27 (129.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (71 IP) 4.51 ERA 3.80 8.7 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Tigers

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 DET Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (7-5) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Joan Adon (2-0) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

MIA: Garrett WSH: Adon 26 (134 IP) Games/IP 6 (24 IP) 3.96 ERA 5.25 9.1 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals

MIA Odds to Win: -160

-160 WSH Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will face the Padres, who will give the start to Pedro Avila (0-1) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.

SF: TBD SD: Avila - Games/IP 8 (27.1 IP) - ERA 2.63 - K/9 10.5

Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (15-4) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Lynn (10-9) when the clubs play on Thursday.

ATL: Strider LAD: Lynn 26 (153.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (150.2 IP) 3.52 ERA 5.56 13.9 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 LAD Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

