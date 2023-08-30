The Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) aim to sweep the Kansas City Royals (41-93) on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, beginning at 8:10 PM ET.

The Pirates will give the nod to Andre Jackson (0-1) against the Royals and Angel Zerpa (1-2).

Royals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Jackson - PIT (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs Zerpa - KC (1-2, 7.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Angel Zerpa

The Royals will look to Zerpa (1-2) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.

He has a 7.27 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .306 against him over his seven appearances this season.

In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

Jackson heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has an ERA of 4.91, a 4.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.227 in 12 games this season.

