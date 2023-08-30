Royals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (41-93) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 30.
The Pirates will look to Andre Jackson (0-1) versus the Royals and Angel Zerpa (1-2).
Royals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 116 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (31%) in those games.
- This year, Kansas City has won 35 of 112 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (529 total runs).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|@ Mariners
|L 7-5
|Brady Singer vs Bryce Miller
|August 26
|@ Mariners
|L 15-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Logan Gilbert
|August 27
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Alec Marsh vs Luis Castillo
|August 28
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Zack Greinke vs Johan Oviedo
|August 29
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Cole Ragans vs Colin Selby
|August 30
|Pirates
|-
|Angel Zerpa vs Andre Jackson
|September 1
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|September 2
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Tanner Houck
|September 3
|Red Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Chris Sale
|September 4
|White Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 5
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs Dylan Cease
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.