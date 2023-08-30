On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .233.

In 65.6% of his 125 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 23.2% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this season (36.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Pirates

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 61 .230 AVG .236 .302 OBP .302 .357 SLG .418 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 68/25 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings