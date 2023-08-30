MJ Melendez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .233.
- In 65.6% of his 125 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23.2% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this season (36.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|.230
|AVG
|.236
|.302
|OBP
|.302
|.357
|SLG
|.418
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|68/25
|K/BB
|80/19
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
